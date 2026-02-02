PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Phillips' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4969-70-69-71-5

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.9
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3465-67-71-71-620.5

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.248-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.057-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.3320.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.5350.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.5620.077

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.248 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.057 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.70, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 27.22% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

