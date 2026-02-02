Chandler Phillips betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Chandler Phillips of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Phillips' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T49
|69-70-69-71
|-5
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|20.5
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.248
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.057
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.332
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.535
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.562
|0.077
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.248 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.057 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 142nd with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.535 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.70, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 27.22% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
