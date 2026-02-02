PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matt McCarty missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 3-over in 2025. He returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the WM Phoenix Open.

    McCarty's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-73+3

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1870-68-69-70-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-66-68-68-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5567-72-68-70-35.500
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT369-65-64-70-16--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1475-65-74-60-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4364-73-70-76-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-65-72-64-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6867-70-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-65-71-70-531.875

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.773 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.4750.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.5860.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.280-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.3820.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Total381.1640.773

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.475 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a 0.586 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 28.24% of the time.
    • McCarty ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 235 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

