1H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Woodland's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2170-67-68-69-10
    2024MC79-67+4
    2023T4272-69-75-66-2
    2022MC68-73-1
    2021MC76-67+1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.9410.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.987-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.653-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.0300.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.728-0.072

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.941 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.987 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Woodland's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.28% ranked 122nd on TOUR this season, and he has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

