Gary Woodland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Gary Woodland of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Woodland's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|2024
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|2023
|T42
|72-69-75-66
|-2
|2022
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2021
|MC
|76-67
|+1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.564 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.502 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.941
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.987
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.653
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|-0.030
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.728
|-0.072
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.941 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.1 yards ranked second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a -0.987 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Woodland's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.28% ranked 122nd on TOUR this season, and he has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (131st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
