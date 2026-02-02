Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 23, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with an opportunity to make his mark at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|69-67-77-70
|-5
|7.5
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-72-72-68
|-3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-65-73-63
|-23
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.990 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.324
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|1.070
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.936
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.848
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.389
|0.990
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sported a 1.070 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivered a -0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.25, and he ranked 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
