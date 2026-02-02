Garrick Higgo betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Higgo's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2022
|T21
|70-69-64-71
|-10
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|68-65-61-68
|-26
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|71-65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-67-70-67
|-12
|15.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|W/D
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top 5 three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 1.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.477
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.714
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.415
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-3.000
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.606
|1.807
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -1.714 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -3.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 31.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 13.89% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.