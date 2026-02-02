PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo finished tied for 49th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Higgo's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4973-67-66-73-5
    2023MC73-70+1
    2022T2170-69-64-71-10

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-67-70-67-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipW/D------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2767-70-69-66-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 5 three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.731 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 1.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4770.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.7140.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4150.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.0000.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.6061.807

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.477 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards reflects his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -1.714 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -3.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 31.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 13.89% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Xander Schauffele betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW