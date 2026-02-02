PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Patrick Rodgers missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 looking to bounce back in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Rodgers' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-71+5
    2023T1473-68-70-65-8
    2022MC70-71-1
    2021MC72-70E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2770-70-73-66-931
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4470-67-68-68-159
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii366-67-69-65-13190
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-62-68-69-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-67-64-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-71-66-68-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6277-70-72-68+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-68-70-68-3--

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.2530.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.9400.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.1240.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.6470.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.9640.747

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.940 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Rodgers currently ranks eighth with 230 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.04% (67th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

