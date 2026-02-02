Patrick Rodgers betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 looking to bounce back in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Rodgers' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2023
|T14
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 8-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-67-69-65
|-13
|190
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-67-64
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|77-70-72-68
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished third with a score of 13-under.
- Rodgers has an average of 0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.253
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.940
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.124
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.647
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.964
|0.747
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.940 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked ninth with a 79.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.647 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
- Rodgers currently ranks eighth with 230 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.04% (67th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
