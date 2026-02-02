Matti Schmid betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Schmid's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-67-70-74
|-4
|5.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-69-77
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-73
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|64-63-71-66
|-24
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T46
|75-69-68-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|71-66-69-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|69-65-68-71
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|63-68-76-69
|-8
|4.200
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Schmid has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.183
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-1.064
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.134
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.858
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.523
|-0.030
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -1.064 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Schmid has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
