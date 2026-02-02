PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany prepares for a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Schmid's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-71+4
    2024MC75-71+4

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-67-70-74-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-69-77-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT864-63-71-66-24--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4675-69-68-69-3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-67-68-70-14--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3871-66-69-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3169-65-68-71-725.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6163-68-76-69-84.200

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.1830.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-1.064-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.1340.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.8580.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.523-0.030

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -1.064 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.858 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

