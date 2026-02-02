Adrien Saddier betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.747 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.292 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.