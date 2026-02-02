Adrien Saddier betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Adrien Saddier of France plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Saddier has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even par.
- Saddier has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.747
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.292
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.124
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.529
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.387
|-0.320
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.747 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.292 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Saddier has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points (127th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.