2H AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Saddier has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on a strong performance in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.950
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • His best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even par.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged -0.320 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.747-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.2920.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.124-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.529-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.387-0.320

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.747 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.292 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points (127th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

