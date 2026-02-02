Seungtaek Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Seungtaek Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Seungtaek Lee has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Lee's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T24
|75-74-71-66
|-2
|36.833
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T7
|68-63-62-69
|-22
|88.200
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T6
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|105.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T10
|66-70-65-66
|-17
|70.000
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T48
|68-67-70-66
|-9
|8.250
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.791 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.977
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.517
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.181
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.534
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-2.847
|-1.157
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.977 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.517 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 56.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 15.87% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.