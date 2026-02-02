PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Seungtaek Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seungtaek Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Seungtaek Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS 2025 at Panther Creek Country Club on June 27, 2025 in Springfield, Illinois. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Seungtaek Lee has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making an impact in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Lee at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Lee's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2475-74-71-66-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT768-63-62-69-2288.200
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT669-70-69-65-11105.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC66-73-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1066-70-65-66-1770.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC70-71-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthT4868-67-70-66-98.250

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.791 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.977-0.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.517-0.791
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1810.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.5340.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-2.847-1.157

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.977 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.517 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 56.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 172nd by breaking par 15.87% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for WM Phoenix Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler, Koepka return to WM Phoenix Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW