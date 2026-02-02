Seungtaek Lee betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Lee has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Lee has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.791 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.