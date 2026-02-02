PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor of Canada chips on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, shooting 21-under for his first WM Phoenix Open victory. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Taylor's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2570-66-70-69-9
    2024160-70-68-65-21
    2023266-69-67-65-17
    2022MC72-75+5
    2021MC70-70-2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 21-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-65-72-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1362-69-70-70-954.167
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1967-67-68-70-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-68-71-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4467-71-72-68-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC77-68+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-66-73-69-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1766-68-69-71-654.750
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2373-71-70-74+842.000

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Taylor has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2680.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.323-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.5940.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.400-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.9400.034

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a -0.323 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
    • Taylor's Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranked 12th on TOUR this season. He has earned 79 FedExCup Regular Season points (32nd).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

