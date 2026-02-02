Nick Taylor betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Nick Taylor of Canada chips on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2024, shooting 21-under for his first WM Phoenix Open victory. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of defending his title at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Taylor's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|70-66-70-69
|-9
|2024
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-21
|2023
|2
|66-69-67-65
|-17
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2021
|MC
|70-70
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Taylor's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 21-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-65-72-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-70-70
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|67-67-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|72-68-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-66-73-69
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|54.750
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-71-70-74
|+8
|42.000
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Taylor has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.268
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.323
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.594
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.400
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.940
|0.034
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a -0.323 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.
- Taylor's Bogey Avoidance rate of 8.33% ranked 12th on TOUR this season. He has earned 79 FedExCup Regular Season points (32nd).
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
