Nick Taylor betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a -0.323 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 77.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 27.08% of the time.