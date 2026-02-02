Daniel Berger betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger finished tied for second at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on capturing his first WM Phoenix Open title.
Berger's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|2024
|T28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|-2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-71-65
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.279
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.494
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.297
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.371
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|1.440
|-0.168
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.279 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.494 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
- Berger ranks 26th with 1.440 Strokes Gained: Total this season and has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
