2H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger finished tied for second at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on capturing his first WM Phoenix Open title.

    Latest odds for Berger at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Berger's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T268-66-66-67-17
    2024T2866-69-72-69-8
    2022MC73-70+1
    2021MC69-71-2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-71-65-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.168 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2790.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.494-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.297-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.3710.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Total261.440-0.168

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.279 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.494 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 78.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    • Berger ranks 26th with 1.440 Strokes Gained: Total this season and has earned 91 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 25th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

