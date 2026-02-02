PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis missed the cut at this tournament in 2022, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Davis at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Davis's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC75-69+2

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.85
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-72-67-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-69-71-49.05
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-72+1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.81
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.63

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.531-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.927-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.320-0.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.688-0.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.825-0.939

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.531 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.927 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Davis delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 142nd with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.28%.
    • Davis has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

