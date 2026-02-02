Cam Davis betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Cam Davis of Australia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cam Davis missed the cut at this tournament in 2022, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Davis's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|75-69
|+2
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-71-71-79
|+2
|2.85
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|69-72-67-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|9.05
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.81
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.63
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 4-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has an average of -0.351 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -0.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.531
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.927
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.320
|-0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.688
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.825
|-0.939
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.531 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.927 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Davis delivered a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.688 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 142nd with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.28%.
- Davis has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points (128th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
