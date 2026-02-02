Tom Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off Feb. 5-8, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.
Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|2024
|T17
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|2023
|T50
|71-66-73-73
|-1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|71-70-76-71
|E
|3.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|72-66-66-68
|-16
|15.5
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|69-69-72-68
|-2
|4.4
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-72-72-66
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.0
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.260
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.774
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.179
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.136
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.471
|-0.421
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.774 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Kim has earned 24 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
