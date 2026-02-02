PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off Feb. 5-8, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4467-66-72-73-6
    2024T1774-66-67-67-10
    2023T5071-66-73-73-1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6571-70-76-71E3.7
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3872-66-66-68-1615.5
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6169-69-72-68-24.4
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-72-72-66+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.0

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2600.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.774-0.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.1790.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.136-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.471-0.421

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.260 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.774 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 24 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

