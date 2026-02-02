John Parry betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43.0
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
- Parry has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.037
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.066
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.050
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.388
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.467
|-0.001
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 76.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Parry has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
