PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Reitan at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Reitan's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Reitan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3067-73-74-66-823.125
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-80+15--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-68-68-72-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1371-65-68-69-7--

    Reitan's recent performances

    • Reitan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
    • Reitan has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Reitan has averaged -1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.1320.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-1.368-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.474-0.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.913-1.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-2.887-1.396

    Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -1.368 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.913 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Reitan has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler, Koepka return to WM Phoenix Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW