Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 14, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Reitan's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|67-73-74-66
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-80
|+15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.132
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-1.368
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.474
|-0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.913
|-1.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-2.887
|-1.396
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -1.368 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.913 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
