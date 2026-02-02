Chad Ramey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making his first weekend at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Ramey's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|MC
|78-70
|+6
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.198
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.642
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.341
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.545
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.635
|-0.558
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.642 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
