2H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on making his first weekend at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Ramey's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-72+5
    2024MC71-71E
    2023MC78-70+6

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2274-67-69-68-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-73-63-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7169-70-77-65+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.1980.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.642-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.341-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.545-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.635-0.558

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.642 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked seventh with a Putts Per Round average of 27.33, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

