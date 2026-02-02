Chad Ramey betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.

Ramey has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.