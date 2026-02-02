PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Homa of the United States chips on the seventh green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 25, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)



    Max Homa missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open, shooting 3-over. He returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 looking to bounce back in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Homa at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Homa's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-69+3
    2024MC73-69E
    2023T3969-69-71-72-3
    2022T1469-65-68-71-11
    2021T4269-69-68-70-8

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Homa's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 14th at 11-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-69-68-68-1725.273
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT970-66-66-67-15--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-73-67-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1867-72-64-72-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1971-69-73-66-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-75+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3966-68-69-69-1215.000
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT45----6.689
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT563-68-68-69-1690.000

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.709-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.9930.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.4000.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.1210.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total371.1811.294

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.709 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sports a 0.993 mark that ranks 20th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Homa has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.89% ranks 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

