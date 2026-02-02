Michael Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for second at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8, 2026 at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2021
|T58
|67-71-74-68
|-4
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|69-67-70-70
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|64-75
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|67-71-67-68
|-15
|30.250
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-1.093
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.060
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.028
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|1.573
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.513
|0.318
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.093 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Kim has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
