2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for second at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8, 2026 at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T269-63-68-67-17
    2024MC71-71E
    2021T5867-71-74-68-4

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 17-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3469-67-70-70-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC64-75-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2667-71-67-68-1530.250

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-1.093-0.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0600.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.028-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting41.5730.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.5130.318

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.093 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.060 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 67.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 1.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

