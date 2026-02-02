PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 12th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Højgaard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1268-67-65-71-13

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3074-67-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT369-69-66-65-19--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3467-70-70-67-620.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-68-70-70-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-70-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4671-73-74-75+1316.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-69-70-69-811.625

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.9950.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.1110.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.129-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.5270.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Total311.2831.161

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.995 (sixth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 321.1 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Højgaard sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

