Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard finished tied for 12th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|69-69-66-65
|-19
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|67-70-70-67
|-6
|20.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|71-73-74-75
|+13
|16.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|11.625
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 1.161 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.995
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.111
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.129
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.527
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|1.283
|1.161
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.995 (sixth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 321.1 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Højgaard sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
