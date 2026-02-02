Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.

Hughes has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.