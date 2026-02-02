Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for 36th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) from Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Hughes' recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|70-66-71-70
|-7
|2023
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-70-70-74
|-3
|4.9
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-68-68-68
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|63-74-69-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 0.386 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.155
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.051
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.521
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-1.217
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.489
|0.491
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a 0.051 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Hughes delivered a strong Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green performance this season with a 0.521 mark, which placed him 24th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hughes struggled with a -1.217 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57.
- Hughes earned five FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.