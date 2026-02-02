Keith Mitchell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Keith Mitchell finished tied for 25th at nine-under the last time he played this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Mitchell's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|2024
|T17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|2023
|T42
|71-71-73-67
|-2
|2022
|T10
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|2021
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for tenth at 12-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|67-72-68-69
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-64-72-69
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|71-68-73-67
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|66-65-69-65
|-17
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|1.038
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.492
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.279
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.875
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.376
|0.105
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.038 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.492 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.875 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.08, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
