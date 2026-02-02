PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Keith Mitchell finished tied for 25th at nine-under the last time he played this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Mitchell's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2568-66-72-69-9
    2024T1769-68-69-68-10
    2023T4271-71-73-67-2
    2022T1069-69-66-68-12
    2021MC75-68+1

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for tenth at 12-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1167-72-68-69-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-64-72-69-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6671-68-73-67-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1866-65-69-65-17--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.105 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee51.0380.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.492-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.279-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.875-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3760.105

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.038 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.3 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.492 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.875 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.08, and he ranked 59th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 71 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

