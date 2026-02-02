Akshay Bhatia betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 32nd at 8-under in last year's WM Phoenix Open and missed the cut the year before. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving on his recent performances at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Bhatia's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-73-70-66
|-11
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|66-67-69-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T26
|75-69-66-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|62-69-70-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|66-66-63-75
|-14
|34
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged -0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-1.987
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-1.278
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.491
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-2.286
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-5.060
|-0.285
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.987 (172nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bhatia has a -1.278 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a -2.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
