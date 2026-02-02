PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 32nd at 8-under in last year's WM Phoenix Open and missed the cut the year before. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with hopes of improving on his recent performances at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Bhatia's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3266-70-69-71-8
    2024MC75-71+4

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2675-69-66-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT662-69-70-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2566-66-63-75-1434
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged -0.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-1.987-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-1.2780.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.491-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-2.286-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-5.060-0.285

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.987 (172nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Bhatia has a -1.278 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a -2.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 27.78% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

