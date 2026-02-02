PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open after posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Hubbard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71+2
    2024T5370-70-72-68-4
    2023MC74-75+7
    2021T3063-73-71-67-10

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.2
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-68-74-67-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-70-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3871-68-70-73-6--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.536-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.790-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.227-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.718-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-2.271-0.761

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.536 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.790 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 113th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

