Mark Hubbard betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard missed the cut at last year's WM Phoenix Open after posting a score of 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Hubbard's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2024
|T53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2021
|T30
|63-73-71-67
|-10
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.2
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|71-68-70-73
|-6
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.536
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.790
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.227
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.718
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-2.271
|-0.761
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.536 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a -0.790 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 113th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
