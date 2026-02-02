PGA TOUR partners with ESPN, DraftKings to expand PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast coverage in 2026
Written by Golfbet Staff
The PGA TOUR has doubled down with its efforts to cater dedicated streaming coverage to a sports betting audience.
PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings will stream on ESPN+ at a dozen marquee tournaments during the 2026 season, starting with this week’s WM Phoenix Open, giving sports bettors an opportunity to view every birdie and bogey through the lens of shifting odds and fast-developing live markets.
What debuted in 2025 with 50 hours of coverage across six TOUR events will now include more than 400 hours of live golf across 12 tournaments in 2026, with a dedicated stream offering comprehensive betting coverage each tournament day from the first shot to the final putt.
Fans and bettors alike can tune into the action beginning this week at TPC Scottsdale, with dozens of betting markets built for a star-studded field that includes two-time former WM Phoenix Open champions Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, and where cross-sport props will garner plenty of action heading into Super Bowl weekend.
Anchoring the coverage at PGA TOUR Studios in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, will be longtime host Jonathan Coachman, who will be flanked in studio this week by ESPN analyst Michael Collins and two-time TOUR winner Matt Every. Betting and data expert Rick Gehman, who contributed to the betting streams last year, will offer his unique insight across all four days of coverage.
Other contributors in the studio for this week’s event include Steve Scott, Jeff Eisenband, Kevin Sylvester and former TOUR player Graham DeLaet. Golfbet contributors Will Gray and Chris Breece will also offer analysis from the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, a short walk from the 18th green at the Stadium Course.
“The PGA TOUR is pleased to present more than 400 hours of live betting coverage in 2026 alongside our collaborators at ESPN and DraftKings,” said Scott Warfield, the TOUR’s Vice President of Gaming. “Building on the success of last year’s feed, we are excited to further expand this season with the support of DraftKings and its world-class golf product, as fans will have a host of new betting markets and storylines to follow as they watch along with the broadcast.”
The return of the Betcast is just one element of content catered to a betting audience this week at TPC Scottsdale, as the TOUR will also air "The Showdown at 16" presented by DraftKings. This closest-to-the-pin elimination challenge, featuring eight content creators competing for a $50,000 donation to a charity of the winner’s choice, will take place under the lights on the famed 16th hole on the Stadium Course and will air on PGA TOUR YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 7.
Following the WM Phoenix Open, additional Betcast events over the next two months include The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship. Betcast streams will also be featured in programming for the RBC Heritage, Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and the Travelers Championship.
The final three Betcast events of 2026 will allow bettors to get in on the action as a FedExCup champion is crowned, as each of the three FedExCup Playoffs events – FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship – will offer the incremental betting coverage for each tournament round.