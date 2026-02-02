PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8. Michael Brennan has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Brennan at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Brennan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenDQ70-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5671-66-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-69+4--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-64-68-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-68-72-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5969-68-70-70-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship167-65-64-66-22--

    Brennan's recent performances

    • Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Brennan has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brennan has averaged -0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.7220.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.175-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.529-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-1.299-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-1.280-0.507

    Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brennan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.722 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.7 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brennan delivers a -1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

