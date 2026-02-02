Michael Brennan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Brennan has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.