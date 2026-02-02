Michael Brennan betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Michael Brennan of the United States reacts to his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The WM Phoenix Open takes place at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8. Michael Brennan has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|DQ
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|71-66-68-69
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|1
|67-65-64-66
|-22
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged -0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.722
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.175
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.529
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-1.299
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-1.280
|-0.507
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.722 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.7 yards ranks fifth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a -0.175 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivers a -1.299 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
