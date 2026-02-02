Si Woo Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|74-66-67-67
|-10
|2024
|T12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|2023
|T23
|72-69-67-70
|-6
|2022
|T26
|70-68-71-67
|-8
|2021
|T50
|71-66-70-70
|-7
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|65-69-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.653
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|2.001
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.074
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.548
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|2.032
|1.356
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.653 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 2.001 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 77.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
- Kim currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 371 points and 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.