PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim finished tied for 21st at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Kim's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2174-66-67-67-10
    2024T1268-68-69-67-12
    2023T2372-69-67-70-6
    2022T2670-68-71-67-8
    2021T5071-66-70-70-7

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1971-69-73-67E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1465-69-69-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-70-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-71+3--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.683 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.6530.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green42.0010.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.0740.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.548-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total102.0321.356

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.653 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 2.001 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 18th with a 77.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 31.94% of the time.
    • Kim currently ranks fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 371 points and 26th in Bogey Avoidance at 9.72%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    S.H. Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Michael Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Tom Kim betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW