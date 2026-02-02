PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with a fresh perspective at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Brown at the WM Phoenix Open.

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1970-67-69-66-843.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-66-73-72+1--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0250.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.082-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.019-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161.0270.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total391.1140.203

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% (109th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Purse breakdown: What are payouts for WM Phoenix Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler, Koepka return to WM Phoenix Open

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
