Dan Brown betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Dan Brown of England prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Dan Brown has not competed in the WM Phoenix Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with a fresh perspective at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
At the WM Phoenix Open
- This is Brown's first time competing in the WM Phoenix Open in the past five years.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.203 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.025
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.082
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.019
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|1.027
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|1.114
|0.203
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.025 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.082 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 25.76% of the time.
- Brown has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points (37th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% (109th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.