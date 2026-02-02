PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Mac Meissner missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Meissner's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-71E

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.9
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512.0
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4771-72-73-68-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship265-63-70-66-16300.0
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-67-68-1652.0

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.3100.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.1630.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.108-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.3940.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1870.846

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.163 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

