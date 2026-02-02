Mac Meissner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Meissner has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.