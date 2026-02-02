Mac Meissner betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Meissner's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-68-75-72
|-5
|7.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|70-64-71-70
|-13
|3.9
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-74-69-67
|-5
|12.0
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|73-68-67-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|71-72-73-68
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|65-63-70-66
|-16
|300.0
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|52.0
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.310
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.163
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.108
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.394
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.187
|0.846
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.310 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.163 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 74.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranks 122nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
