Webb Simpson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Webb Simpson of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) for the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off Feb. 5-8. Simpson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Simpson's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2023
|T57
|70-72-68-74
|E
|2021
|T42
|73-65-69-69
|-8
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 42nd at 8-under.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|70-69-70-68
|-3
|5.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|30.25
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.33
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.5
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|67-70-68-71
|-8
|8.5
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
- Simpson has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.434
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.258
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.043
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.101
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.032
|0.266
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.