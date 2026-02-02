PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson returns to TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) for the WM Phoenix Open, set to tee off Feb. 5-8. Simpson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Simpson's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-71-1
    2023T5770-72-68-74E
    2021T4273-65-69-69-8

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 42nd at 8-under.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.25
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.33
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.5
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4967-70-68-71-88.5
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 4-under.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.4340.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.2580.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.0430.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.101-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.0320.266

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.434 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson sports a 0.258 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    2026 WM Phoenix Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW