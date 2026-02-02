PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express 2026 at La Quinta Country Club on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Jeffrey Kang missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Kang at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Kang's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-75+5

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Kang's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • This is Kang's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC73-67-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT2469-72-72-73-236.833
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT4371-63-67-68-1512.143
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT467-71-66-67-13135.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC72-67-1--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron267-67-64-65-21300.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT5170-69-73-69-36.629
    Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC70-73+3--

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
    • Kang has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.455-0.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.036-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.091-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.941-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-2.524-0.519

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.455 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang has a -0.036 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 60.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.941 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.84% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

