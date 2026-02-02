Jeffrey Kang betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Kang has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.

Kang has an average of -0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.