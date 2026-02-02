Collin Morikawa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.

Morikawa has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.