Collin Morikawa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open
Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.
Morikawa's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|71-68-72-63
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-68-72-71
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T19
|64-70-70-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|70-74-67-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|66-65-72-71
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|69-64-68-68
|-19
|75.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|18.000
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.966
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.649
|0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.654
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.552
|-0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.592
|-0.143
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.966 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.649 mark. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -1.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
