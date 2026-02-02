PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Feb. 5-8 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Morikawa's recent history at the WM Phoenix Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-72+3

    At the WM Phoenix Open

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Thomas Detry won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 24-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1471-68-72-63-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-68-72-71-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1964-70-70-68-8--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3370-74-67-75+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2266-65-72-71-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT869-64-68-68-1975.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4267-71-69-72-118.000

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.548 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.9660.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6490.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.654-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.552-0.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.592-0.143

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.966 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.649 mark. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -1.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Brian Campbell betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Ryan Fox betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 2, 2026

    Viktor Hovland betting profile: WM Phoenix Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Farmers Insurance Open

    1

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    -23

    1

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Pierceson Coody
    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    T2

    USA
    Pi. Coody
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Ryo Hisatsune
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T2

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    -15

    T5

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -5

    T5

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4

    -15

    T5

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW