2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
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Ryan Fox’s Round 4 winning highlights from ONEflight Myrtle Beach
The PGA TOUR heads to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: May 7-10, 2026
- Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Course: Dunes Golf and Beach Club
- Par: 71 7,347 yards
- Purse: $4.0 million
- Previous winner: Ryan Fox
Betting profiles for the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Zach Bauchou Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Zac Blair Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Brehm Click here for player betting preview.
- Blades Brown Click here for player betting preview.
- Dan Brown Click here for player betting preview.
- Rafael Campos Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Chatfield Click here for player betting preview.
- Luke Clanton Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyler Collet Click here for player betting preview.
- Trace Crowe Click here for player betting preview.
- Joel Dahmen Click here for player betting preview.
- Cam Davis Click here for player betting preview.
- Zecheng Dou Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyler Duncan Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Dunlap Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- A.J. Ewart Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Fishburn Click here for player betting preview.
- Steven Fisk Click here for player betting preview.
- Brice Garnett Click here for player betting preview.
- Doug Ghim Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Lanto Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Emiliano Grillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Hadwin Click here for player betting preview.
- Grant Haefner Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Hardy Click here for player betting preview.
- Evan Harmeling Click here for player betting preview.
- Garrick Higgo Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Kensei Hirata Click here for player betting preview.
- Lee Hodges Click here for player betting preview.
- Rico Hoey Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Beau Hossler Click here for player betting preview.
- Cooper Hrabak Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Stephan Jaeger Click here for player betting preview.
- Casey Jarvis Click here for player betting preview.
- Takumi Kanaya Click here for player betting preview.
- Jeffrey Kang Click here for player betting preview.
- Johnny Keefer Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chan Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Patton Kizzire Click here for player betting preview.
- Brooks Koepka Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Kohles Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Kuchar Click here for player betting preview.
- Martin Laird Click here for player betting preview.
- Christo Lamprecht Click here for player betting preview.
- Thriston Lawrence Click here for player betting preview.
- Hank Lebioda Click here for player betting preview.
- Haotong Li Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Lower Click here for player betting preview.
- Peter Malnati Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicholas Marchese Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Martin Click here for player betting preview.
- Max McGreevy Click here for player betting preview.
- Mac Meissner Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- William Mouw Click here for player betting preview.
- Keita Nakajima Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Click here for player betting preview.
- Henrik Norlander Click here for player betting preview.
- Pontus Nyholm Click here for player betting preview.
- John Parry Click here for player betting preview.
- Jeremy Paul Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthieu Pavon Click here for player betting preview.
- Marco Penge Click here for player betting preview.
- Paul Peterson Click here for player betting preview.
- Trent Phillips Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Phillips Click here for player betting preview.
- Seamus Power Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Chad Ramey Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Roy Click here for player betting preview.
- Marcelo Rozo Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Ruffels Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Ryder Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Saddier Click here for player betting preview.
- Gordon Sargent Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Schenk Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Neal Shipley Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Silverman Click here for player betting preview.
- David Skinns Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Smotherman Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandt Snedeker Click here for player betting preview.
- Hayden Springer Click here for player betting preview.
- Jimmy Stanger Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert Streb Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Streelman Click here for player betting preview.
- Jackson Suber Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Svensson Click here for player betting preview.
- Jesper Svensson Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Brendon Todd Click here for player betting preview.
- Alejandro Tosti Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- John VanDerLaan Click here for player betting preview.
- Kris Ventura Click here for player betting preview.
- Karl Vilips Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Walker Click here for player betting preview.
- Vince Whaley Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Willett Click here for player betting preview.
- Wells Williams Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Wise Click here for player betting preview.
- Grayson Wood Click here for player betting preview.
- Dylan Wu Click here for player betting preview.
- Carson Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.