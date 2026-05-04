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2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

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Ryan Fox’s Round 4 winning highlights from ONEflight Myrtle Beach

Ryan Fox’s Round 4 winning highlights from ONEflight Myrtle Beach

    The PGA TOUR heads to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this week for the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: May 7-10, 2026
    • Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
    • Course: Dunes Golf and Beach Club
    • Par: 71 7,347 yards
    • Purse: $4.0 million
    • Previous winner: Ryan Fox

    Betting profiles for the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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