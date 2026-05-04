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Austin Eckroat betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat will be making his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, as he has not competed in this tournament over the last five years. The tournament will be held at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Eckroat's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.5
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4967-70-75-71-57.5
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-74-66-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.1020.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4280.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.1430.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.1980.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total85-0.0150.427

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.428 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
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    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
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