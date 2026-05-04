Austin Eckroat betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat will be making his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, as he has not competed in this tournament over the last five years. The tournament will be held at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 7-10, 2026.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Eckroat's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|67.5
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-68-70
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|72-70-72-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|67-70-75-71
|-5
|7.5
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-74-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.427 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.102
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.428
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.143
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.198
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|-0.015
|0.427
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.428 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 96th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 97th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.