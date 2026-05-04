PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Danny Willett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England looks on while playing the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England looks on while playing the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett heads to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. This tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.

    Latest odds for Willett at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Willett's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-73+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-70-66-74-25.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.286-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.128-0.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1630.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3760.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.876-0.501

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards shows room for improvement.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -1.128 mark. He has hit greens in regulation at a 59.13% rate.
    • On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.29 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
    • Willett currently sits 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 12 points and has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.05%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW