Danny Willett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Danny Willett of England looks on while playing the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Danny Willett heads to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, taking place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. This tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Willett's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.286
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.128
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.163
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.376
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.876
|-0.501
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.286 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -1.128 mark. He has hit greens in regulation at a 59.13% rate.
- On the greens, Willett has delivered a 0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.29 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Willett currently sits 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 12 points and has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.05%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.