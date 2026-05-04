Danny Willett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Willett had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.

He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Willett has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.093 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Willett has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.