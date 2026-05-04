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22M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Peterson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Peterson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71+1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5166-72-70-70-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-78+2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-71-73-68-35.6

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Peterson has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.662-0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.599-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.0140.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.524-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.772-0.340

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.662 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 267.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.599 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Peterson has struggled with his short game and putting this season, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.014 and a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting average. He has averaged 27.33 Putts Per Round and has a 17.59% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Peterson currently ranks 147th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 60 points and breaks par 26.85% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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