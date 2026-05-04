Paul Peterson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Peterson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-71-73-68
|-3
|5.6
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.662
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.599
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.014
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.524
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.772
|-0.340
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.662 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 267.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.599 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Peterson has struggled with his short game and putting this season, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 1.014 and a -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting average. He has averaged 27.33 Putts Per Round and has a 17.59% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Peterson currently ranks 147th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 60 points and breaks par 26.85% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.