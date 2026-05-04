Rafael Campos betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico reacts after making bogey on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos finished tied for 45th at 4-under at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Campos's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has had one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.606 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.498 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.412
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.328
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-1.012
|-0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.477
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-2.229
|-1.498
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.412 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.328 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55, and he ranks 133rd by breaking par 19.95% of the time.
- Campos has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.