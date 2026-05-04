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Haotong Li betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Li at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3871-69-69-80+123.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.300
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-68-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT868-67-64-68-2175.000

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4500.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.293-0.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.198-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.247-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.298-0.493

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
    • Li has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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