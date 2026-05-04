Haotong Li betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Haotong Li of the People's Republic of China plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Haotong Li will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T38
|71-69-69-80
|+1
|23.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Li has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.450
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.293
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.198
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.247
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.298
|-0.493
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 58th by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
- Li has earned 185 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.