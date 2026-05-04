Ryan Brehm betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ryan Brehm missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Brehm's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|16.574
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 8-under.
- Brehm has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has averaged -0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.488
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.
- He has posted a 70.83% Greens in Regulation percentage this season and averages 296.9 yards in Driving Distance.
- Brehm averages 28.75 putts per round this season and has a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- He breaks par 23.61% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.