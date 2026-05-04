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22M AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Ryan Brehm missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Brehm's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73+1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Brehm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-70-72-69-816.574
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-73+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--

    Brehm's recent performances

    • Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 8-under.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has averaged -0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.488

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.
    • He has posted a 70.83% Greens in Regulation percentage this season and averages 296.9 yards in Driving Distance.
    • Brehm averages 28.75 putts per round this season and has a 12.50% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • He breaks par 23.61% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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