Ryan Brehm betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 8-under.

Brehm has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brehm has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.