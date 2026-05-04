Eric Cole betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.886 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

Cole excels around the greens with a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.

On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.41, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.