Eric Cole betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Cole's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|67-72-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.886
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.033
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.540
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.341
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.029
|0.519
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.886 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cole excels around the greens with a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.41, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Cole has earned 216 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.