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21M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole will make his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat his 15-under performance from 2025.

    Latest odds for Cole at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Cole's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2769-66-72-72-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-66-66-75-1725.273

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.519 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.886-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0330.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5400.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3410.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.0290.519

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.886 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Cole excels around the greens with a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.41, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Cole has earned 216 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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