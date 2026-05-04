John Parry betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry is making his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.
John Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43.000
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.015
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.218
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.025
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.094
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.323
|0.372
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.218 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96%.
- Parry has accumulated 215 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.