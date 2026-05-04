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28M AGO

John Parry betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    John Parry is making his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Parry at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    John Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-67-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1964-68-69-71-843.000

    John Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Parry has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged 0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.015-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2180.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0250.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.0940.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3230.372

    John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.218 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry has delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 19th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96%.
    • Parry has accumulated 215 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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