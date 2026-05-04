Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 54th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Tosti's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|65-75-75-67
|-2
|2024
|T63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.004
|0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-1.067
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.258
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.963
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-2.291
|-0.102
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.067 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 57.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points (176th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.