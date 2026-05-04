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21M AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 54th at 2-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon his performance from last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Tosti's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5465-75-75-67-2
    2024T6365-73-71-74-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-78+13--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-75+8--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-68-75+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-74+3--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 2-under.
    • Tosti has an average of 0.437 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.0040.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.067-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.2580.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.963-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-2.291-0.102

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.004 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.067 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 57.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.963 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points (176th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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