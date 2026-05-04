PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
28M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10, 2026. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Meissner's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74+2
    2024T1370-68-68-65-13

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512.000

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.031-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.160-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0930.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0150.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.2980.075

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.160 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Meissner has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW