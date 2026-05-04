Mac Meissner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Meissner has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.

Meissner has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.