Mac Meissner betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10, 2026. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Meissner's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2024
|T13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-68-75-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|70-64-71-70
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-74-69-67
|-5
|12.000
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.075 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.031
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.160
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.093
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.015
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.298
|0.075
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.031 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.160 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 158 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 105th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.