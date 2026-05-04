Christo Lamprecht betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Christo Lamprecht of South Africa lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Christo Lamprecht will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026, for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Ryan Fox returns as the defending champion after winning last year at 15-under.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Lamprecht's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lamprecht's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|67-73-74-70
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|73-68-69-73
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-73-69-71
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-67-76
|+4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Lamprecht's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
- Lamprecht has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lamprecht has averaged -0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.063
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-1.280
|-0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.331
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.525
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.411
|-0.634
Lamprecht's advanced stats and rankings
- Lamprecht has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.063 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lamprecht has a -1.280 mark that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 159th with a 59.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lamprecht has delivered a -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 85th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
- Lamprecht has earned 21 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.87% ranks 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.