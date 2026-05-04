Stephan Jaeger betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger heads to Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set for May 7-10, 2026. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-67-78
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.394 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.113
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.166
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.255
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.298
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.274
|0.394
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a -0.166 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Jaeger has accumulated 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 70th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.81% ranks 76th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.