Stephan Jaeger betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sports a -0.166 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 27.91, and he ranks 33rd by breaking par 23.74% of the time.