Matt Kuchar betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will be held from May 7-10, 2026, at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Ryan Fox defends his title after winning at 15-under in 2025.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Kuchar has not competed in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-68-70-69
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|74-66-71-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|65-68-68-65
|-22
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.721
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.908
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.036
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.838
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.826
|-0.992
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar currently ranks 181st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points earned this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 this season is paired with a Driving Distance average of 280.6 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has averaged -0.908. He has hit 59.03% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.69 Putts Per Round and has broken par 19.10% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.