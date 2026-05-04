Matt Kuchar betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.