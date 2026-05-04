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Matt Kuchar betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    The ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will be held from May 7-10, 2026, at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Ryan Fox defends his title after winning at 15-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • Kuchar has not competed in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-68-71-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-68-70-69-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4674-66-71-74+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1165-68-68-65-22--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.816 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.584 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged -0.992 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.721-0.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.908-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.036-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.8380.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.826-0.992

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar currently ranks 181st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points earned this season.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.721 this season is paired with a Driving Distance average of 280.6 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has averaged -0.908. He has hit 59.03% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.838 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.69 Putts Per Round and has broken par 19.10% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    Cameron Young
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    Cam. Young
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    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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