Carson Young betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Carson Young finished tied for 13th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Young's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|2024
|T32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-69-79
|+2
|2.302
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|70-69-74-68
|-3
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|69-73-71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-63-68
|-25
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-69-71-70
|-10
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
- Young has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.032
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.202
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.236
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.147
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.150
|0.067
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.032 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.202 mark. He has a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Young delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he broke par 23.02% of the time.
- Young currently ranks 177th with 21 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.