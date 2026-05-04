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Carson Young betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Carson Young of the United States lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Carson Young finished tied for 13th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Young at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Young's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1370-66-64-73-11
    2024T3269-69-67-70-9

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-69-79+22.302
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5270-69-74-68-36.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4469-69-67-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5569-73-71-74+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-63-68-25--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-78+8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-69-71-70-10--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
    • Young has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.087 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 0.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.032-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.202-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2360.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1470.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1500.067

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.032 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.202 mark. He has a 66.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Young delivered a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he broke par 23.02% of the time.
    • Young currently ranks 177th with 21 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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