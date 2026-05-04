Hayden Springer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer finished sixty-fifth at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Springer's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|65
|72-68-73-73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|79-72
|+9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished sixty-fifth after posting a score of two-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|21.674
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has two top-twenty finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.123
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate this season and averages 304.1 yards in driving distance.
- He currently has 150 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th.
- Springer averages 28.00 putts per round this season, with an 11.11% bogey avoidance rate and breaks par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.