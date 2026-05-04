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26M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer finished sixty-fifth at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Springer at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Springer's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20256572-68-73-73+2
    2024MC79-72+9

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished sixty-fifth after posting a score of two-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT2321.674

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has two top-twenty finishes over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.123

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate this season and averages 304.1 yards in driving distance.
    • He currently has 150 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th.
    • Springer averages 28.00 putts per round this season, with an 11.11% bogey avoidance rate and breaks par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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