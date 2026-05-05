Running with Rick: Chris Gotterup among long hitters poised to distance from pack at Quail Hollow

Specifically, driving distance. Quail Hollow is long – more than 7,500 yards – and it requires driver on every hole. The longest hitters have an advantage, but they get a bonus if they can carry the trouble. That’s the thing: Having a carry distance of roughly 315 yards is going to let players remove much of the trouble off the tee and set themselves up in proper locations. It’ll provide a floor where the longest hitters won’t have to be perfect in all other facets since they are so well rewarded on their first shots.