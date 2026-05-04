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29M AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Marco Penge of England tees off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Penge at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Marco Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3064-69-63-72-204.9
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7773-73-68-73+33.75
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4976-69-71-78+614.625
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2168-72-66-73-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC66-73-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT469-68-68-71-8115
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.75
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--

    Marco Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Marco Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6070.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.427-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.290-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.211-0.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.320-0.233

    Marco Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.607 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.427 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Penge has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    Ben Griffin
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    Tot
    -12
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    -4

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    AUS
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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Tot
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    S.W. Kim
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