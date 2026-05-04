Hank Lebioda betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Ryan Fox defends his title after winning at 15-under in 2025.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Lebioda's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-68-68-77
|-3
|5.86
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|71-68-73-67
|-5
|54
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|70-71-74-70
|-3
|2.93
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|11.38
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|3.2
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.077 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged 0.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.037
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.047
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.268
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.085
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.269
|0.270
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a 0.047 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 18.20% of the time.
- Lebioda has earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.